Nigeria’s Hilda Baci Sets 100-Hour World Record For Longest Cooking Time

On Monday, a Nigerian chef broke the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

Hilda Effiong Bassey, known as Hilda Baci, started cooking on Thursday, May 11, and set a new record of 100 hours cooking time at 8:00 pm on Monday, May 15, 2023.

Baci, 27, had at 7:45am broken the previous record of 87 hours cooking time set by an Indian chef, Lata Tandon, in 2019.

The Akwa-Ibom state born has a degree in Sociology from Madonna University, Okija.

Baci owns a food brand in Lagos called “My Food by Hilda” and ran a cooking segment ‘In My Kitchen’ on Rave TV’s breakfast show, Morning Rave, as well as ‘Dine on A Budget’ on Pop Central TV.

Apart from being a social media influencer, she has appeared in multiple Nigerian TV shows and movies.

She played a supporting lead character in the movie “Dream Chaser,” and appeared in some episodes of “Sideways, Flatmates, A Walk on the Water, and Mr & Mrs Robert.

Meanwhile, Guinness World Records has acknowledged Hilda Baci’s effort but stated that all evidence must be reviewed before confirming her success.

The Guinness World Records, known from its inception in 1955 until 1999 as The Guinness Book of Records and in previous United States editions as The Guinness Book of World Records, is a British reference book published annually, listing world records both of human achievements and the extremes of the natural world.

Individuals or groups must submit proof to the Guinness World Records team and go through a verification process to qualify for a world record listing.