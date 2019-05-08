Sponsored

Nigeria’s Infrastructure Deficit: Nwankwo To Discuss Way Forward At JFCN Annual Lecture

By Ating Enwongo
Abraham Nwankwo, former DMO DG

The former Director General of Debt Management Office (DMO), Dr. Abraham Nwankwo, has been announced as the Guest Speaker at the 3rd Just Friends Club of Nigeria Annual Lecture.

According to a statement signed by the club’s President, Chief JN Green-Amakwe, Nwankwo will on May 16, 2019 speak on ways to “Resolving the Infrastructure Deficit in Nigeria – A Pragmatic Approach.”

The lecture will be holding at the Lezsco Luxury Apartments, 14 Otuoke Street, Asokoro Zone D, Off Gimbiya Street, Area 11, Abuja

The statement also revealed that the Director General of Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC.), Mr. Chidi Izuwah, will chair the occasion.

Mrs. Eugenia Abu, one of Nigeria’s frontline broadcast journalists and former Executive Director (Programmes), NTA; and Mallam Sanusi Ibrahim Sule, the Director of the Department of Infrastructure & Public-Private Partnership (I&PPP) at the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) were as well listed as the occasions discussants.

