Nigeria’s Lassa Fever Deaths Rise To 144 As Cases Hit 823

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nigeria’s total deaths from Lassa Fever rose from 142 to 144 in week 12 of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) situation report released on Thursday.

Advertisement

Also, the total number of confirmed cases rose from 784 to 823 during the period under review.

The NCDC said it received an estimated 4,108 suspected Lassa Fever cases from January to 26th March 2023.

According to the report a Case Fatality Rate (CFR) of 17.5% was reported between Week 1 and Week 12 compared to 18.6% CFR during the same period in 2022.

According to the Lassa Fever Situation Report, in week 12, the confirmed cases were recorded from Bauchi, Ondo, Edo, Taraba, Kaduna and Kogi States.

It revealed that “Seventy-two (72%) of all confirmed Lassa fever cases were reported from these three states(Ondo, Edo, and Bauchi) while 28% were reported from 3 states with confirmed Lassa fever cases. Of the 71% confirmed cases, Ondo reported 32%, Edo 29% and Bauchi 11%”.

Advertisement

According to the report, the most common age group affected by Lassa Fever is 21-30 years and the male-to-female ratio for confirmed cases is 1:0.9.

NCDC said three healthcare workers were affected by Lassa Fever in week 12, adding that the “National Lassa fever muti-partner, multi-sectoral Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) is activated to coordinate the response activities at all levels”.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), Lassa Fever is an acute viral haemorrhagic illness of 2-21 days duration that occurs in West Africa. The virus is transmitted to humans via contact with food or household items contaminated with rodent urine or faeces.

Person-to-person infections and laboratory transmission are also possible, especially in hospitals with insufficient infection prevention and control procedures.

Lassa fever is thought to exist in other West African nations as well, but it is known to be endemic in Benin, Ghana, Guinea, Liberia, Mali, Sierra Leone, and Nigeria. There is presently no vaccination available to prevent Lassa Fever.