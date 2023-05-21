Nigeria’s Pioneer Entrepreneurial Varsity Debuts In September

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nigeria’s pioneer entrepreneurial university, Samuel Maduka University, Ekwegbe-Nsukka, in Enugu State, will commence academic operations in September this year.

The founder of the university, Dr Samuel Maduka Onyishi, disclosed this weekend during an interface with our correspondent at the campus, located along Enugu-Opi-Nsukka road. Dr Onyishi, who is the chairman of Peace Group of Companies, said the take-off was sequel to the approval granted to the university by the Federal Executive Council, FEC.

According to him, “Maduka University is the pioneer entrepreneurial institution with an array of innovative programmes to meet the evolving needs of students and the industry. The university has received an official approval from the Federal Executive Council.

“The university aims to redefine higher education by fostering a culture of entrepreneurship, and equipping students with the knowledge and skills necessary for success in the modern world. With an emphasis on practical learning and real-world applications, Samuel Maduka University will provide students with a unique educational experience that sets them apart from their peers.”

He said the university would, in its inaugural academic year, offer courses in the School of Business and Social Sciences, with emphasis on accounting, economics, mass communication, political science/international relations, and transport management.

Quoting him, “The School of Computing and Engineering will offer programmes in civil engineering, computer engineering, computer science, cybersecurity, electrical and electronics engineering, information technology, mechanical and mechatronics engineering, and software engineering, while the School of Health Sciences will provide programmes in physiotherapy, medical laboratory science, and nursing.” He added that the university’s School of Law will offer a comprehensive law programme.

Our correspondent gathered that the university is 100% residential for staff members and students, and covers over 450 hectares of land. It also houses a multi-coloured lake surrounded by sand beaches, which Dr Onyishi said ‘is the tourism pride of the university’.

According to him “The lake, which is a nexus of the guest house, will have a boat house and a boat club where tourists can take a boat ride to enjoy the panoramic view of the ambience of the waterside. There will also be a park-cum-recreation centre to cater for children. There will be dedicated shuttles on standby to convey guests to and fro the airport and bus parks. Security is exclusive. We have provisions for an independent power generating plant and community-wide internet wi-fi access. Quality water supply is guaranteed.”

On what motivated him to embark on the project, he said, “It was borne out of my desire to fulfill a vow I made to God several years ago to give back to society. Every student of the university must undertake entrepreneurship courses to equip them with entrepreneurial skills. This makes this university the first in Nigeria to launch such curriculum. The tuition fees at Sam Maduka University will be within the reach of average Nigerians despite its world-class status.”

THE WHISTLER reports that the university’s college has begun operations since last year.