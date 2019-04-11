Nigeria’s Real Enemies Not Terrorists, Criminals – Ben Bruce

Advertisement

The lawmaker representing Bayelsa East Senatorial District, Senator Ben Murray Bruce, has said the federal government is wrong to think that the country’s enemy are terrorists and criminals.

The senator said the government’s war should rather be against ignorance, which is the real enemy.

In a statement via his twitter handle, the senator further said Nigerian schools do not teach history, adding that those who do not learn history are doomed to repeat it.

He said, “The Nigeria government think the war is against terrorists and criminals. But I assure them that is just the symptom of the war. The real enemy is ignorance. We dont even teach history in schools. Dont our leaders know that those who do not learn history are doomed to repeat it?”

