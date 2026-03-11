Nigeria’s Revenue Profile Fragile, Says Oyedele

266 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

President Bola Tinubu’s nominee for the position of Minister of State, Taiwo Oyedele, has described Nigeria’s revenue profile as “fragile.”

Oyedele, who is being screened by the Senate to determine his suitability or otherwise for the position, said that while the government’s revenue generation is low, demands on the government continue to rise.

He listed education, healthcare, and other essential services as areas where the citizens’ demands have continued to rise beyond available resources.

According to him, the Nigerian economy has not been able to generate the required revenue to meet the government’s critical obligations.

Oyedele put Nigeria’s per capital income in 2025 at less than $130, a figure he said was ten times lower than what is obtainable in other African countries like Algeria, South Africa, and a few otters.

The nominee, however, said the policy choices being made by the federal government today would shape the future of the country’s economic development.