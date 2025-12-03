Nigeria’s Road Projects Now Prioritise Durability, Local Expertise — Tinubu

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has disclosed that his government has expanded the scope of ongoing federal road projects to ensure durability, strengthen local content, and increase the engagement of Nigerian engineers.

Tinubu also stated that his government is deepening collaborations with academic institutions and the engineering community to bridge skills gaps and promote research-driven solutions.

“Our agenda prioritises local engineering capacity, ensuring that young professionals have meaningful opportunities to participate in national projects,” he said.

He reiterated the administration’s commitment to enhancing the ease of doing business, promoting the local manufacturing of construction materials, and leveraging Public-Private Partnerships to fast-track major infrastructure development across the country.

The president also assured the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) of the Federal Government’s continued cooperation and partnership.

He noted that the nation will rely on the integrity, expertise, and innovative spirit of Nigerian engineers in building a stronger, safer, and more prosperous Nigeria.

Advertisement

Tinubu, who spoke at the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) International Engineering Conference, Exhibition and Annual General Meeting held in Ibadan, Oyo State, was represented by the Minister of State for Works, Barrister Bello Muhammad Goronyo.

Tinubu reiterated the FG’s commitment to placing engineering innovation at the heart of Nigeria’s infrastructural and economic transformation.

He declared that “no nation can rise beyond the quality of its engineering profession.”

Tinubu commended the NSE for its consistency, innovation, and steadfast dedication to professional excellence.

He described the organisation as a strong pillar providing direction, training, advocacy, and quality assurance to Nigeria’s engineering ecosystem.

Advertisement

The President emphasised that the contributions of Nigerian engineers both at home and in the diaspora remain central to the success of national infrastructure projects.

He acknowledged the professionalism demonstrated across civil, mechanical, electrical, chemical, software, agricultural, and other engineering fields whose creativity continues to propel Nigeria’s development.

Tinubu noted that the theme of this year’s conference aligns seamlessly with his administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritises road development, housing, power infrastructure, water systems, climate-resilient agriculture, digital technology, and modern transportation systems.

The President urged participants to explore new ideas, embrace emerging technologies, and foster partnerships that will advance Nigeria’s engineering capacity.