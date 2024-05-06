Nigeria’s Steve Ogidan Leads Global Team To Design Entrepreneurship Project For Angola

496 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

One of Nigeria’s foremost agricultural and development finance experts, Dr Steve Olusegun Ogidan,mni has been selected to lead the Design Team for the Skills, Entrepreneurship, and Enterprise Development (SEED) for the Government of Angola.

The SEED is a project packaged by the African Development Bank Group’s Angola office, with support from development partners.

Advertisement

The terms of reference for the team include undertaking a feasibility study for the design of the project.

Dr Ogidan is leading the team of Steadman Global Consultancy which was hired for the project. The team include experts in various fields such as Diana Katto,an enterprise development specialist; Haymee Cogle, innovation and development expert; Stephen Waiswa, digital economy and Fintech specialist and Asia Kamukama, a digital skilling TVET expert.

In a statement expressing his appreciation to the team and the government of Angola, Dr Ogidan, who is also the CEO of Successory Nigeria Ltd, said, “ The last 10 days of April 2024 were very busy and inspiring for me. I was privileged to lead the Design Team for the Skills, Entrepreneurship, and Enterprise Development (SEED) for the Government of Angola.

“Thanks to Steadman Global Consulting partnering with Successory Nigeria Ltd to deliver the AfDB task. It was a great experience working with a very committed team of Consultants. However, the good work has just started.

Advertisement

Our team is appreciative of the commitment of the Secretary of State, Hon Ivan Emmanuel Marques dos Santos. We could never have prayed for a better coordinator than Deslandes Monteiro in the Office of the Secretary of State for the Economy. I am amazed by the energy of your dynamic and young team. Angola is showing Africa the way to go. The line-up of Heads of agencies we met with within a week and the passion for their country is infectious. “

Dr Ogidan commended the heads of the various government agencies in Angola and the FAO office for their support.

“Let’s all keep making Africa proud: from Uganda to Guinea Bissau to Angola and Nigeria, the best is yet to come.”