Nigeria’s Super Eagles Fall In New FIFA Ranking

The Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) has reduced its ranking for the Nigerian male football team, the Super Eagles.

The world football governing body in its latest ranking released on August 12, seen by THE WHISTLER ranked the Super Eagles number 34 among 210 teams.

Nigeria was previously ranked number 32, but the drop was due to a 7 point loss in the total points gained from 1487 to 1480.

The female team, Super Falcons were ranked number 38 by FIFA after they secured 1,614 points.

In the men’s category, Belgium was ranked number one with 1,822 points, Brazil followed with 1,798 points, France 1762, England 1,753, while Italy was ranked fifth with 1,745 points.

Argentina was sixth in the list with 1,714 points, while Anguilla was the lowest ranked team at number 210 with 792 points.