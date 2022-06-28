Nigeria’s Telecom Subscribers Consumed 353,1 18.9 Terabyte Of Data In 2021–Report

An industry report released by the Nigerian Communications Commission has revealed that subscribers used 353,118.89 terabyte of data In 2021.

The regulator said data consumption rose by 68.2 per cent in 2021 compared to 2020 COVID-19 era.

In 2020, network subscribers consumed 209,917.40TB of data, the report revealed.

It said, “There was an increase in the volume of data consumed in the year end December 2021 when compared with the year ended December 2020.

“The total volume of data consumed by subscribers increased to 353,118.89TB as at December 2021 from 209,917.40TB as at December 2020. This represents an increase of 68.2 per cent in data consumption within the period.”

Despite the volume of data consumed in 2021, the number of internet subscribers fell from 154,318,925 subscription as at December 2020 to 141,994,285 subscriptions as at December 2021 representing a decline of 8 per cent.

During the period, the number of voice subscribers decreased from 204,601,313 subscribers in 2020 to 195,463,898 active voice subscriptions as at December 2021

This represents about 4.46 per cent decline or loss of 9,137,415 subscriptions within the period under consideration.

The regulator said, “The decrease in Operators’ subscriber base was attributed majorly to the effect of the directive from NCC in December 2020 to all GSM Operators to suspend the sale and registration of new SIMs, SIM swaps and all porting activities.

“The objective of the audit exercise was to verify and ensure compliance by Mobile Network Operators with the set quality standards and requirements of SIM Card Registration as issued by the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy and the Commission.”

Also broadband penetration plunged from 45.02 per cent as at December 2020 to 40.88 percent as at December, 2021.

The report also showed that broadband subscriptions decreased from 85,941,222 subscriptions in December 2020 to 78,041,883 subscriptions as at December 2021.