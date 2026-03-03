Nigeria’s World Cup Hope Dims As FIFA Launches 100-Day Countdown

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Nigerians continue to await the outcome of an appeal launched by the Football Federation concerning the alleged fielding of ineligible players by the Democratic Republic of Congo.

This is even as FIFA on Tuesday launched the final 100-day countdown to the 2026 World Cup.

While qualified nations have begun to step up preparations, the world football governing body has yet to decide Nigeria’s fate concerning its match with the DR Congo.

In a post on its official X handle, FIFA wrote, “The biggest-ever @FIFAWorldCup is just 100 days away! 48 teams. 104 games. 11 June to 19 July.”

It added that June 11, 2026, marks “the opening scene to the greatest show in the world,” referencing the tournament’s first match between Mexico and South Africa.

Checks conducted by THE WHISTLER on FIFA’s official social media handles and website returned no information on its verdict concerning Nigeria’s appeal.

Advertisement

THE WHISTLER reports that Nigeria petitioned FIFA after accusing DR Congo of fielding ineligible playeyr in the African playoff final in November 2025.

The Super Eagles lost on penalties during the playoff, while DR Congo secured a place in the intercontinental playoffs.

The Nigeria Football Federation subsequently petitioned FIFA in December 2025, alleging that DR Congo fielded ineligible players.

The NFF claimed that former England youth internationals – Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Axel Tuanzebe – featured for DR Congo in violation of Congolese laws prohibiting dual citizenship and FIFA eligibility rules.

However, more than two months after the petition, and with DR Congo preparing for the intercontinental playoffs later in March – potentially against Jamaica or New Caledonia – FIFA has yet to issue a ruling, although it previously confirmed that the matter was under review.

Advertisement

No update or additional information has been provided by FIFA, drawing criticism from football managers and fans.

This also leaves Nigeria in a precarious situation, as they need to prepare the players for a potential showdown against Jamaica or New Caledonia, with time being of the essence.

If FIFA upholds Nigeria’s complaint, it would lead to DR Congo’s disqualification and potentially reinstate the Super Eagles in the qualification process – an outcome that appears grim.