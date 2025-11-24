NIHSA, Partners Unveil $500m Flood Preparedness Fund

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA), in partnership with government and private sector stakeholders, has unveiled a $500 million fundraising drive for the Global Flood Disaster Management Project (GFDMP).

The ‘Stay Afloat’ initiative aims to strengthen early-warning systems, expand resilient infrastructure, build technical capacity, and enhance community engagement in flood-prone areas.

Representing President Bola Tinubu, the Minister of Agriculture, Alhaji Abubakar Kyari, outlined floods as global threats with direct impacts on human security, agricultural output, economic stability, and sustainable development.

He noted that Nigeria continues to suffer annual losses from recurrent flooding, including destroyed farmlands, damaged roads and bridges, and mass displacement, exacerbated by climate change.

Kyari said the GFDMP would introduce modern forecasting tools, real-time monitoring networks, and digital alert systems to give communities adequate preparation time during emergencies.

He added that the project will also support resilient infrastructure, including reinforced drainage channels, river embankments, wetland restoration, and improved urban planning.

He emphasised national capacity building, highlighting that emergency responders, engineers, environmental planners, and local innovators would receive specialised training to strengthen disaster-preparedness systems.

“Community engagement will ensure farmers, local leaders, and vulnerable groups are actively involved.”

Earlier, Director-General of NIHSA, Mr Umar Mohammed, said flood statistics represent real families whose livelihoods have been disrupted.

“Preparedness remains less costly than emergency intervention,” he noted.

He added that the fundraising aligns with Nigeria’s National Flood Emergency Preparedness Framework and climate-resilience agenda.

Mohammed urged sustained investment from government, the private sector, development partners, and philanthropists, assuring donors of transparency and strong legislative oversight in the application of funds.

Also, Chairman of the House Committee on Hydrological Services, Dr Pascal Agbodike, reaffirmed legislative support for the initiative, saying prevention is more cost-effective than response.

He pledged strict oversight on funds allocated to early-warning technologies, community preparedness, and infrastructure.

Similarly, former federal permanent secretary and diplomat, Amb. Godknows Igali, said floods remain the world’s most common natural disaster.

He explained that Nigeria’s location downstream of major river basins, combined with its 850-kilometre coastline, makes riverine and coastal flooding inevitable.

He warned that climate change intensifies risks through heavier rainfall, rising seas, and unpredictable weather patterns.

Prof. Salihu Mustapha, Chairman of the NIHSA Board, said flood management is a shared responsibility involving government, communities, and the private sector.

He highlighted that properly managed floodwaters could support irrigation, recharge water bodies such as Lake Chad, and improve soil nutrients for agriculture, urging citizens to contribute to prevention efforts.

Goodwill messages were delivered by former NIHSA directors-general, representatives of the National Emergency Management Agency, the National Directorate of Employment, and other partners.

They commended the initiative and pledged continued collaboration. The event drew lawmakers, development partners, technical experts, and members of the diplomatic community.