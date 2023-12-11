NIM Urges Management Practitioners To Grow Nigeria’s Economy With Innovative Solutions

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM) has called on all its members to support and grow the economy of Nigeria through innovative solutions.

The President, Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM), Mrs Chistiana Atako who said this also urged Nigerians to support ideas aimed at promoting economic growth of the country.

Atako said these at the NIM Annual Corporate Dinner, with the theme “Innovate to Elevate: A Night of Strategic Excellence.”

She said that the conference was being attended by professionals, managers and leaders from various organisations to reflect on the pivotal role management played in the development and progress of the country and chart the way forward.

She said, “We as a professional body come together to discuss contemporary issues that will make us come up with decisions that can be sent to different stakeholders like ministries, departments and agencies, even the national leadership of the country.

“We will come up with decisions that will impact in different settings of the country such as economic, social, physical and environmentally among others,” Atako said.

The president also said that as managers, it was expected that they should be strategic enough to prepare their business and to prepare individuals to be able to function in the global village.

“So, we are looking at the concept of management how it can be articulated with vain global concept. We have a lot of technologies that have come up and some people are not aware of their use.

“We have talked a lot about Artificial Intelligence (AI), how many of us have knowledge about AI? How will it affect us?

“We are trying to come up with things that will help reduce the challenges that we are facing in the country,” Atako said.

The Chairman of NIM, Maitama Branch, Mr Abdul Zubair, said that the theme for this year’s event captures the essence of their roles as management professionals.

He said that good management practices influence the efficiency of businesses, the effectiveness of Nigeria institutions and the sustainability of the communities.

“So, our ability to adapt and excel in an evolving global context is instrumental in shaping the trajectory of our great nation.

“We, as leaders in our various organisations and members of the NIM bear a significant responsibility in shaping the management landscape in our country.

“Let us rise to the occasion, embrace the challenges and seize the opportunity that the evolving global context presents

“In a world that is increasingly interconnected yet distinct, we must recognise the global force that shape our local environment,” Zubair said.

Zubair commended members for their unwavering commitment and active participation throughout the year and the growth and successes recorded so far.