NiMet Predicts More Rainfalls, Warns Of Flood In Lagos, Others

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency, has alerted the government as well as Nigerians to expect more heavy rainfall across the country, which may lead to excess flood.

The Agency, in a statement issued by the General Manager, Public Relations, Muntari Ibrahim on Wednesday, stated that the severe flood that occurred in lagos state was as predicted.

The Agency, on July 14, 2021 had made a three-day forecast and predicted that cloudy skies were expected over the inland and coastal cities of the South, with chances of morning rainfall over parts of Rivers, Cross River and Akwa Ibom states.

It also stated that later in the year, rain was anticipated over parts of Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, Ekiti, Oyo, Osun, Lagos, Bayelsa, Cross River and Akwa Ibom states.

It said, “During the seasonal climate prediction held on February 2, 2021 by NiMet, a normal to above normal rainfall was the projection for the country followed by advisories on the socio-economic implications.

“As such, high volume and high intensity rainfall is expected. These are capable of faster saturation of the soil, making it difficult to hold more volume of rainfall, hence excess runoffs with the ability to flood the environment.

“Similarly, on July 15, 2021, forecast was made again with respect to Lagos State; this time, there was development and the trajectory suggested that cloudy skies and rain were expected in the morning, afternoon and evening

“These forecasts anticipated a rainy day in the coastal city of Lagos state for July 16, 2021. Consequently, the eventual heavy rainfall that occurred in Lagos State on July 16, 2021 was expected.”

According to NiMet, the weather outlook for July 15, 2021 indicated that heavy volume of rainfall was observed with 125mm and 66mm of rainfall recorded at the agency’s Oshodi and Ikeja weather stations.

“This, with other factors, caused flash flood episodes, especially over the Lagos marina on Victoria Island,” NiMet stated.