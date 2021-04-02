NIN Registration: FG Shifts Ground, Extends Deadline To May 6

43 SHARES Share Tweet

The federal government has shifted the deadline for deactivating subscribers who are yet to link their SIM cards to a National Identity Number (NIN) from April 6 to May 6.

The new date was arrived at on Thursday, between President Muhammadu Buhari, Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami and other relevant stakeholders.

This was disclosed in a press release published on Friday and co-signed by the Nigerian Communications Commission’s Director, Public Affairs, Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde.

“The meeting took place on Thursday, April 1, 2021 and an approval was given to extend the period of the NIN-SIM linkage to the 6th of May, 2021. The request for the extension was presented to President Muhammadu Buhari and he endorsed it,” the statement partly read.

Meanwhile, the one month extension runs contrary to court order which directed that the NIN registration be extended by two months from March 23 when it gave the verdict.

Recall that a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos State had ordered the federal government to extend the deadline following a suit filed by a former National Vice-President of the Nigerian Bar Association and human rights lawyer, Mr Monday Ubani, challenging the legality of the timeline.

It also barred FG from deactivating people’s lines by April 6.