NIN Uploading Glitches Mar ADC E-Registration In Enugu

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Many residents of Enugu State, Sunday, expressed frustration over what they described as “poor NIN uploading glitches” in their bid to register as members of the African Democratic Congress, ADC.

Some of them who spoke with THE WHISTLER said they could not complete their registration process because of the failure of the portal to upload their National Identity Number, which is mandatory to complete the registration.

“I tried it for two days,” complains Patience Nnamani, from Agbani in Nkanu West Local Government Area of the state. “I couldn’t even complete the first page. When it got to navigate to the second page, I got halted with the portal saying that my NIN could not be verified. And I know very well that what I was imputing was correct. I am surprised, and I hope the frustration is not orchestrated by some interests that don’t want ADC to survive.”

What Nnamani faces is the same thing expressed by John Ogbonna, a lawyer. “I have been trying to register, all to no avail. The problem is on the NIN. The portal couldn’t verify my NIN, the same NIN that I have been using to do all my banking and other official transactions. I am sure half of those willing to register as ADC members face the same frustration. The option might be manual registration, but that depends on the location of the applicants. I was told about the deadline, but due to the nature of my work, I do not envisage my going to my Iwollo in Ezeagu LGA to register manually.”

An ADC grass-roots mobiliser, Hon Chukwuka Onah, told our correspondent that many people that wanted to register could not because of the glitch,

“I don’t know if the manipulation has started,” said Onah. “Our rival political parties did their own without this kind of glitch. ADC has organic supporters in Enugu State. But they couldn’t register online. You don’t expect everybody to do manual registration. I hope that the hierarchy of the party would adopt the best measures to accommodate citizens of the state willing to register. I assure you that we shall repeat what we did in 2023 using the platform of the Labour Party. We are only demanding a level playing field.”

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A chieftain of ADC in the state, Hon James Ogbodo, however, urged prospective members to keep trying. He said, “The exercise will likely end tomorrow. We have been receiving complaints about the glitches. I urge our teaming supporters to keep trying. It is better done at night when the traffic is less. Many people are registering, and we anticipate that surge because ADC is now the most sought-after party in Nigeria. We are impressed.”