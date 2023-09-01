Ninalowo: 5 Years After Reconciliation, Actor Announces Divorce From Wife Citing ‘Consequences Of Our Actions’

119 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Popular Nollywood actor, Bolanle Ninalowo, has taken to Instagram to announce that he and his wife, Bunmi Ninalowo, have decided to part ways.

The couple, known for their public display of affection and remarkable reconciliation after 12 years of initial separation, cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their decision.

“In the end, we will all live with the consequences of our actions,” said the actor.

Ninalowo shared the news on his Instagram account on Friday, expressing sadness but said they were determined to go their separate ways for the sake of “my health & mental state” and in the interest of their two children, a son, and a daughter.

In the emotional Instagram post, the actor stated, “Finally, I accept the reality of the End to a Road! A sad reality that gives room & hope for a brighter and more fulfilling future! A reality that is SAD for my loving and adorable children but necessary for a peaceful and loveable future.”

Ninalowo acknowledged the growth and understanding of his children in making the difficult decision.

He said, “A sad reality that screams that I won’t live or be around forever and must take care of my health & mental state for the goodness of all.”

The actor expressed gratitude for the support he has received and requested prayers for both himself and his former wife as they navigate the challenging period in their lives.

“My wife & I have decided to go our separate ways and headed for an irreconcilable marriage dissolution. Please respect our privacy and pray for us during this process as we heal and move on with our independent lives while jointly taking care of what we love most, Our children!”

The divorce will come as a shock to many who have admired them and celebrated their previous reconciliation after years of separation.