Nine Teams To Participate In NCF Cricket Super Six Tournament

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Nigeria Cricket Federation has confirmed the registration of nine teams for the first edition of the NCF Indoor Cricket Super-Six.

The tournament is scheduled to be held on Saturday, November 1, and Sunday, November 2 at the Indoor Sports Hall, Package B, Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

The indoor cricket tournament is a modified game recognised by the International Cricket Council. Six-a-side cricket is a very short form of the sport designed to be played by teams of only six players. Each team receives one innings, with a maximum of only five overs.

Among the teams that have signed up to participate in the tournament are the Northern Cosmopolitan Cricket and the Cricket Club of Abuja Tigers, Pakistan Embassy Eagles, IK United, Peshawar Zalmi, Millennium Gladiators, Millennium Strikers, Pakistan Shaheens and Millennium Hunters.

The Cricket Club of Abuja Tigers, Pakistan Embassy Eagles, Millennium Hunters, and Millennium Gladiators will compete in Group A, while the Northern Cosmopolitan Cricket, IK United, Peshawar Zalmi, Millennium Strikers and Pakistan Shaheens are in Group B.

Advertisement

All the captains and teams present during the draws also ratified and agreed to the competition rules for the modified games.

Apart from the gold, silver and bronze Medals, there are also individual awards for the best batter, best fielder, best bowler and the Most Valuable Player.

General Manager of the NCF, Emeka Igwilo, is positive that the soft ball game will unfold many other modified games and activities for Nigerian cricket in the 2026 calendar.

He said: “Modified games are among the competitions recognised by the International Cricket Council for the ICC Scorecard, hence why Nigeria Cricket Federation is backing the trend, especially the indoor cricket, which is going to unveil games played with the lights even into the night.”

According to Igwilo, other states and cricket associations across the nation are following up on ways to emulate the indoor cricket strategies and have as many games as possible in Nigeria, especially now that the federation has raised the bar of the development and domestic cricket activities for all genders.