Nine Wounded As Explosion Hits Taraba Again

No fewer than nine people have reportedly sustained injuries after an improvised explosive device was detonated in the Nukkai area of Jalingo, the Taraba State Capital.

Reports said terrorists had placed the device at the entrance of the district head’s house, where a local bar was located on Friday.

Sources told Channels TV that the explosion happened shortly after an individual dropped a polythene bag and disappeared.

The spokesperson of the state police command, Abdullahi Usman had confirmed the incident, saying that nine people were injured.

The recent incident came three days after terrorists detonated an explosive in a bar in Iware Community in Ardo Kola Local Government Area of the state.

The incident reportedly claimed six lives while 19 were said to have been injured.

The Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) claimed responsibility for the deadly attack.