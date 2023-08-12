Ningi Confirms THE WHISTLER Report, Says Senators Received ‘Holiday Token’ Allowance For ‘Enjoyment’

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Senator representing Bauchi Central senatorial district, Abdul Ningi, has confirmed THE WHISTLER report that senators in the 10th Senate have received their ‘holiday token’ allowance for ‘enjoyment’.

In an exclusive report by this paper, the senators began to receive the N2 million allowance on August 8, a day after president of the Senate Godswill Akpabio made the announcement during the final day of the red chamber’s extended plenary.

A senator from Ondo State, who shared his alert as obtained by this paper acknowledged receipt of the payment despite the uproar that trailed Akpabio’s announcement.

Recall Akpabio last Monday while winding down the extraordinary sitting announced that, “In order to enable all of us to enjoy our holidays, a token has been sent to our various accounts by the Clerk of the National Assembly.”

He faced immediate protest from his colleagues who reminded him that he was still on live telecast.

He immediately looked up and tried to rephrase that he had sent prayers to the mailbox of each senator, although the Senator representing the FCT, Ireti Kingibe, denied she had received it five days later.

Ningi has now confirmed the reported payment of the senators while appearing on Channels Television.

Ningi, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, said, “Nothing has come to my account yet. I heard that some people got N2m but for me, nothing yet. Hopefully (I would get), when they tidy up things.”

He joined other senators who have been angry with Akpabio for exposing them to public ridicule noting that, “Some of these things, if they happen, you don’t broadcast it the way he did,” he said.

He added that, “I think it is a huge embarrassment to the Senate President as a person and to the institution of the National Assembly.

“The Senate President should have gone further to say what the allowances are for.

“How did he come about the allowances? Who gave the allowances? Is it part of the remuneration?

“I don’t know what N2m would do for a holiday. I find it very difficult to understand what this money is for,” he queried.

He distanced himself from the money wondering what it was for and promised that when the senators return from recess, they must ask Akpabio what the money was for.