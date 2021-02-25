NIPC Condemns Industrial Action, Says Promotion Process Not Manipulated

39 SHARES Share Tweet

The Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission has condemned the unexpected industrial action and locking of the access gate of the Commission’s Head Office Complex in Maitama by the leadership of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria.

The leadership of the Union had claimed that the action was based on the alleged wrongful dismissal of staff, management’s alleged refusal to implement the terms of an agreement reached with the Union in July 2020, alleged interference and manipulation of staff promotion exercises, among others.

But reacting to the development, the NIPC in a statement denied manipulating the promotion process during the recently concluded promotion examination.

It stated, “In relation to the 2020 promotion exercise, the promotion examination was transparently conducted by the Public Service Institute of Nigeria with the full participation of relevant MDAs, including the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, the Federal Civil Service Commission and Federal Character Commission.

“The promotion letters for officers outside the management cadre were released by management on 23 February 2021, while the promotion of staff in the management cadre is still awaiting Council approval in line with extant rules.”

The Commission further explained that it has recorded tremendous achievements in the last four years under the leadership of the current Executive Secretary, Yewande Sadiku.