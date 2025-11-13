NIS, IOM Strengthen Partnership To Enhance Border Governance, Migration Management

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) have reaffirmed their commitment to deepen collaboration aimed at advancing migration management and strengthening border governance systems in Nigeria.

The resolution was made at the NIS/IOM Strategic Engagement Meeting held on Thursday in Lagos, themed “Strengthening Strategic Collaboration for Effective Migration Management and Border Governance.”

In her keynote address, the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Kemi Nanna Nandap, described the engagement as a strategic opportunity to assess past progress and develop a forward-looking framework for deeper cooperation.

“This engagement represents a unique opportunity to review the trajectory of NIS–IOM cooperation and chart a roadmap for a modernized, technology-driven border management system.

“IOM’s long-standing partnership and technical support have been instrumental in driving institutional reforms, enhancing operational capacity, and shaping policy frameworks such as the National Border Management Strategy,” Nandap stated

The Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Kemi Nanna Nandap

Earlier, the Assistant Comptroller-General (ACG) E. L. Anugwa, Zonal Coordinator, Zone A, Lagos, while welcoming participants to the meeting, commended the long-standing partnership between the NIS and IOM, and described it as a model for government–international organization synergy.

“The collaboration between the Nigeria Immigration Service and the International Organization for Migration remains a reference point for institutional partnership. IOM’s consistent technical and operational support has contributed immensely to improving our service delivery and migration systems,” Anugwa said.

The British High Commission, the Consulate of Germany, and the Consulate of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, in their goodwill messages highlighted the importance of leveraging the NIS–IOM collaboration to enhance effective migration management and modern border governance in the country.

Also, the Chief of Mission of IOM Nigeria, Mr. Dimanche Sharon, in his remark, commended the Nigeria Immigration Service for its visionary leadership and reform-oriented approach to migration management.

Sharon said, “The NIS has become a regional reference point for digital transformation in border governance, with remarkable progress made through the deployment of the Migration Information and Data Analysis System (MIDAS), e-border solutions, and improved identity management.

“This engagement provides a platform to identify operational gaps, capacity needs, and high-impact areas for the next phase of our partnership.”

The two-day strategic engagement will feature presentations and technical sessions focusing on key thematic areas, including digital border governance, capacity building, migration data management, and inter-agency cooperation.

The Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Kemi Nanna Nandap with other participats at the two-day strategic engagement meeting in lagos State.

The meeting is expected to produce actionable recommendations and a joint roadmap that will guide future engagements between NIS and IOM.

The initiative also aims to reinforce Nigeria’s leadership role in migration management and border governance within West and Central Africa.