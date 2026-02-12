NISO Warns Of Possible Power Shortfall As Gas Maintenance Begins

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) has warned of a temporary reduction in electricity generation nationwide following an impending maintenance shutdown of a major gas supply facility serving key thermal power plants.

In a public notice seen by THE WHISTLER on Thursday, NISO disclosed that the gas facility will undergo scheduled maintenance from February 12 to 15, 2026, with full gas supply expected to resume on February 16, 2026.

The maintenance is projected to constrain gas availability to several gas-fired power stations connected to the national grid, potentially affecting overall electricity supply during the period.

According to the system operator, Egbin, Azura, Sapele and Transcorp power plants are expected to be directly impacted by the gas shortfall, while NDPHC Sapele, Olorunsogo and Omotosho power plants may experience indirect constraints due to gas network balancing effects.

NISO stated that the development is expected to lead to a temporary drop in available thermal generation capacity on the national grid.

It stated further that it had activated contingency plans to ensure grid stability and minimise disruptions to electricity consumers.

Advertisement

“The National Control Centre will intensify real-time system monitoring and deploy operational measures aimed at safeguarding the integrity and security of the grid throughout the maintenance window”, NISO said.

The operator noted that load shedding may be implemented if necessary, but stressed that any such measures would be carried out in a structured, transparent and equitable manner, in close coordination with electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos).

“Critical national infrastructure, essential services and security installations will be given priority supply during the period.

“NISO will continue to operate strictly in line with established operational procedures, grid security requirements and reliability standards,” the statement said.

It assured consumers that all actions taken would be guided by the need to maintain system balance and fairness in load allocation.

Advertisement

NISO explained that the gas facility shutdown is essential to guarantee the long-term safety, reliability and sustainability of upstream gas infrastructure that supports Nigeria’s power sector, and

appealed for the understanding and cooperation of electricity market participants and consumers.