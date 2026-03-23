NIWA Dismisses Claim Of 150 Bandits Drowning In Sokoto

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) has debunked reports alleging that about 150 bandits drowned in a boat mishap at Sabon Gida area in Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

NIWA Area Manager in charge of Sokoto Zonal Office, Mr Bello Bala, dismissed the report, describing it as fake in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Sokoto.

Bala said that there was no such incident, adding that the mentioned river was not navigable.

He appealed to the media to be wary of spreading misinformation and always verify news from credible sources, assuring that the authority was always readily available to respond.

The area manager reiterated that NIWA had been engaging riverine communities on safety measures, guidelines, use of life jackets, and other considerations on water usage.

He stressed that if there was such an incident, community members would report to the water users association leaders.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a source from 8 Division of the Nigerian Army Sokoto also confirmed that the report was fake, as there was no such occurrence in the areas.

The source, who pleaded for anonymity, said troops were present across the areas and there was no report on boat capsising bandits from all parts.