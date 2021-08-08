Niyi Evicted From BBNaija House

Niyi has become the second housemate to be evicted from the Big Brother Naija House.

He was evicted on Sunday at the live eviction show.

The host of the show announced his eviction shortly after Yerins left the house.

Niyi’s eviction comes just three days after him and Cross, got into a class over slices of bread.

The argument ensued when Cross blew hot as Niyi collected the remaining slices of bread. According to Cross, Niyi had said that the amount of bread to be taken is based on when you come to collect.

Cross said, “Why will you say that a person that comes first is supposed to take more?”

Niyi retorted, “What are you saying? How will I say a person that comes first is supposed to take more? Does it make sense to you?”

“That was why I was shocked because you said it,” said Cross

Niyi, however, maintained his ground, stating that he never said such but Cross was not having any of that.