NJC Condemns State Govts Owing Judges Retirement Benefits, Gratuities

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The National Judicial Council has condemned state governments that are owing judges their retirement benefits which include severance pay/gratuity and pensions.

Advertisement

The NJC is a constitutionally established body with powers to deal with matters relating to broad issues of policy and administration of the judiciary, and it is currently chaired by the Chief Justice Nigeria, CJN, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola.

The council, at its 100th Meeting held on 19 January 2023, held that the development was worrisome.

In a statement from Soji Oye, Esq, NJC, Director, Information, the NJC said all defaulting states have to comply with constitutional provisions on the monetary package for judges so as to deepen rule of law.

The statement partly reads,”After due consideration, Council condemns in very strong terms this act, which is undermining the Rule of Law and Section 6 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999.

“It, therefore, calls on the offending States to ensure that all entitlement of retired Judges are fully settled forthwith.

Advertisement

“Council further directed State Chief Judges to file reports on compliance, to reach the Council not later than 1 April 2023.”