NJC Promotes Wike’s Wife, CJN’s Daughter-In-Law, 84 Others

…As CJN Ariwoola Prepares For Retirement

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended Justice Nyesom-Wike Suzzette, wife of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, for elevation to the Court of Appeal bench.

During its 105th plenary held during the week, the NJC named Suzzette among 21 candidates recommended for promotion to the appellate court.

Suzzette currently serves as a Justice of the Rivers State High Court.

In total, NJC’s interview committee recommended 86 judicial officers for promotion across various courts.

Among them is Ariwoola Oluwakemi Victoria – the daughter-in-law of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Olukayode Ariwoola.

The NJC Director of Information, Soji Oye, said all the recommended candidates await final approval from the President and state governors before being sworn into their new roles.

Also, the plenary issued warning letters to three errant judges – Justices Inyang Ekwo (Federal High Court), G.B. Brikins-Okolosi (Delta State High Court), and Amina Shehu (Yobe State High Court) – found guilty of different misconduct.

Ekwo and Brikins-Okolosi were banned from promotion for two and three years, respectively.

According to Oye, Ekwo was warned for abuse of the discretionary power of a Judge by wrongly granting an ex parte order in Suit No FHC/ABJ/C/626/2023 Juliet Ebere Nwadi Gbaka & 2 Ors V Seplat Energy Plc & 12 Ors, he was also barred from being elevated to a higher Bench for a period of two years.

Brikins-Okolosi of Delta State High Court was issued a warning for failure to deliver judgment within the stipulated period in Joseph Anene Okafor Vs Skye Bank, Suit No A/94/2010 after parties had filed and adopted their final Written Addresses.

The council cautioned Shehu for issuing a Writ of Possession Conferring Title on the Defendant in Suit No YBS/HC/NNR/1cv/2020 when there was no subsisting judgment of any court to enable His Lordship to issue the Writ.

Oye said that the council at the meeting considered two reports of its two Preliminary Complaints Assessment Committees that filtered 35 petitions written against judges of the Federal and State High Courts and decided to empanel eight Committees to further investigate the petitions that were found meritorious by the Committees.

He said that some petitions against various Judges were dismissed for lack of merit, evidence of misconduct or that they were matters that could be appealed.

The dismissed petitions were against Justices A. M. Liman, A. A. Okeke, D. E. Osiagor of the Federal High Court, S. B. Belgore, Bello Kawu both of the High Court of Federal Capital Territory, Justices O. A. Chijioke, A. E. Akeredolu and Kadi M. U. El-Mainari who sat on Election Petition Tribunal in Edo State, Justices Paulinus Aneke of High Court Enugu State and C. Anya of Abia State.

Others were Justices M. A. Ikpambese and W. I. Kpochi both of Benue High Court, T. E. Chukwuemeka Chikeka Chief Judge and B. C. Iheka of Imo High Court, Rose Godwin Soji of Nasarawa High Court, T. J. Yakubu, High Court Taraba , W. N. Danagogo and Chinwendu Nworgu, High Court Rivers State, C. C. Okaa, High Court Anambra State and Hon Justice Abdullahi Sulyman High Court, Kogi.

Oye added that the council also deliberated on the notification of the retirements of three Judicial Officers including that of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, and the notification of the death of three Judges of the Federal and State Courts.