NLC Begins Protest In Abuja, Demands Autonomy For Local Govt, Judiciary

The Nigerian Labour Congress on Monday staged a peaceful protest in Abuja with a demand from the National Assembly for autonomy for the judiciary.

The Congress during a peaceful walk to the National Assembly also demanded autonomy for state legislatures as well as autonomy for local government councils in the country.

The protest which was led by the NLC President Ayuba Wabba saw workers coming out in large numbers with placards having various inscriptions.

They are also demanding that the Independent National Electoral Commission be allow to conduct all local council elections as against the current practice where these elections are conducted by the State Electoral Commission.

The Congress also listed the retention of labour in the exclusive list.

More to come…

PHOTO STORY