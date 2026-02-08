NLC Faults Senate Over Confusion On Electoral Reforms

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has called on the Senate to immediately clarify its position on the proposed amendment to the Electoral Act 2022, particularly regarding the electronic transmission of election results.

In a statement, the labour body expressed concern over what it described as conflicting narratives emerging from the upper legislative chamber, warning that the uncertainty threatens public trust and the credibility of Nigeria’s democracy.

According to the NLC, Nigerians deserve a transparent electoral system in which votes are not only counted but are seen to be counted. The union urged the Senate to provide an official and unambiguous account of its proceedings and final resolutions on the matter.

The Congress said available public information indicates that a proposal to make the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ‘s real-time electronic transmission of results mandatory was not adopted, with the existing discretionary provision reportedly retained. It noted that subsequent explanations from lawmakers have deepened, rather than resolved, the confusion.

The NLC warned that, coming after the controversies that followed the 2023 general elections, any legislative ambiguity could entrench doubts about the integrity of future polls.

It therefore asked the National Assembly leadership to ensure that the harmonisation process produces a final document with clear provisions, especially on the transmission and collation of results.

“The path to the 2027 elections must be built on certainty, not confusion,” the statement said, adding that Nigerians are closely monitoring developments.

The labour centre further cautioned that failure to provide clarity or mandate the electronic transmission of results could trigger nationwide protests or even a boycott of the elections.

It maintained that the country must prioritise transparent and people-focused legislation to safeguard democratic integrity.