NLC Protest: Falana Asks Buhari To Pay ASUU From Money Stolen By ‘His People’

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana SAN, has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of being tired of leading the country and paving way for stealing of public funds under his watch.

Falana made the assertion on Tuesday during the nationwide protest of the Nigeria Labour Congress.

The NLC is protesting the continued shutdown of the tertiary institutions.

While speaking to the press, Falana commended the Nigerian Labour Congress for bringing out workers all over the country to protest what he termed the insensitivity of the federal government.

He said, ” As we are gathered here now, he is on his way to Liberia to deliver a speech.

“The president is tired, he has said that he is anxious to go back to Katsina, we are asking him to rush back home and leave Nigeria in peace.

“The president is tired , Boko Haram boys have taken over Abuja, yesterday there was another attack, infact they were going to attack the law school.

“They killed about three soldiers yesterday, we are telling the government enough is enough.

“Enough of killings of our people, enough of strikes in our tertiary institutions. For Nigerian Workers, what you have demonstrated today is your capacity to take power in Nigeria and you must be ready.

“You must be prepared to snatch power from the enemies of our people. So let them stop deceiving our people that there is no money.”

He added that, “This Government claimed that it wants to spend N6.5 trillion on importation of PMS , we are saying this is fraudulent, we are saying this is corruption.

“Comrades, I’m leaving you with one word, please , President Muhammadu Buhari, collect money from ten of your people, ten looters to resolve this problem.

“One of them was charged last Friday, one of them has stolen N109b, one person! And there are others who have stolen more, and there are others who are stealing more.”

Falana said that he advocate for the ban on dollars transactions within the country.

He said, “Just recently in Abuja, they were using dollars to bribe delegates , we have more dollars in Nigeria than America. America has a cashless economy, if you are caught in America printing out 1000 dollars cash, they are going to question you.

“But in Nigeria, they were distributing millions of dollars; under Section 16 of the Central Bank of Nigeria Act, the means of exchange in Nigeria is Naira and Kobo.

“Henceforth, we are going to insist , nobody is going to spend dollars in Nigeria.”