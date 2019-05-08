NLC Protesters ‘Chanted War Songs, My Family Panicked’ – Ngige

Advertisement

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, has lamented how the protest staged at his Asokoro residence by the members of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) on Wednesday “sent heavy panic” on his household.

THE WHISTLER earlier reported how the NLC members picketed Ngige’s residence this morning to protest the minister’s failure to inaugurate the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) board.

As early as 5 a.m. today, the protesters stormed the minister’s residence and are said to still be laying siege to the minister’s home as of the time of filing this report.

Advertisement

THE WHISTLER spoke to a media aide to the minster, Mr Ngige Nwachukwu, for comments on whether his principal intends to address the protesters.

Nwachukwu, who confirmed that the NLC protesters were still at the residence, said Ngige was currently at the Presidential Villa.

The media aide said he could not speak on whether or not the minister would be addressing the protesters on the matter.

Meanwhile, in a Facebook post earlier, Nwachukwu lamented that the protesters, “among whom are tanker drivers, some with ferocious looks, also barricaded the gate to the resident of the Hon. Minister with two long trucks.”

He said, “They chanted war songs and prevented the Hon. Minister, his wife, children and other aides from either leaving or gaining access to the compound. Comrade Waba later left and returned with re-enforcement.

Advertisement

“The presence of these strange faces and mounting war songs sent heavy panic on the family members, especially children and female aides who thought the sudden early morning assemblage were of the underworld.

“Some of these unknown faces and the two tanker lorries blocking the entrance to the house are still there as I send this press statement.

Nwachukwu also denied earlier reports that the minister unleashed his thugs on the protesters and journalists who visited the scene.

“I therefore wish to state that contrary to reports being mischievously circulated in the media by the NLC President, the Hon. Minister, family members who are still in great trauma and his staff members did not invited thugs, have no knowledge of it, or have a hand in the alleged manhandling of any worker,” he said.