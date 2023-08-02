NLC Strike: Abia Workers Sing ‘ Let The Poor Breath’ At Government House

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Abia State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress on Wednesday protested against the removal of fuel subsidy.

Members of the Organised Labour with different banners of the unions, marched from the Okpara Square Umuahia to the Abia State Government House chanting various slogans including “Let the poor breath.”

Some officials of the NLC, the Trade Union Congress (TUC), and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) were spotted in the midst of the protesters.

Affiliated unions of the NLC and the TUC including the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), the National Union of Electricity Employees of Nigeria (NUEE), National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) also joined the nationwide protest in the state.

The National President of ASUU, Professor Emmanuel Osodeke and the Abia State chapter President, College of Education Staff Association Union (COEASU) Mr Kelvin Onyemachi Egesi also joined in the protest.

There was a sizeable number of security operatives comprising officers of the Nigeria Police Force and the men of the Department of State Services (DSS) at Okpara Square where the protest took off.

The protesters took off from Okpara Square and marched straight towards the Abia State government house with different placards and banners, singing “Let the poor breath.”

Recall that workers had announced a nationwide protest on August 2 to demand a reversal of fuel price increments and other policies by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government.

The labour groups led by comrade Pascal Nweke, Chairman of Abia NLC and Comrade Ihechi Enogwe, TUC Chairman in the state in a courtesy visit to the Abia State governor, Dr Alex Otti, clarified that the protest was not against the Government of Abia State, but against the Federal Government, to press home their disagreement with the FG’s policy.

Responding to their visit, Gov. Otti thanked them for coming to brief him about their plan and appealed to them to ensure that they conduct themselves orderly during the protest and not allow strangers to hijack the rally.

He explained how the twin issues of petroleum subsidy and foreign exchange demand had conspired to put the nation’s economy on dire straits, adding that it was only a rich few that were benefitting from subsidy payments and not the poor.

The governor, however, acknowledged the negative impact that the sudden removal of subsidy on petrol may have had on the populace.

“The challenge for us is to ensure that the impact is reduced and we’re putting our heads together to see how we, as a state, will reduce the impact on our people.

“I’m happy that you have promised that there is not going to be any violence because people can also hijack it and once people hijack it, it goes out of your control,” Dr. Otti said.

The governor declared that there is nothing wrong with protest for as long as it is conducted within the ambit of the law.

According to him, “It’s a democracy so your voices should be heard. But what I think is also important is that when you see genuine effort at resolving what you’re protesting against, then you should embrace it because all of us are asking for the same thing. We want a better place for everybody.”