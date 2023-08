63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Popular human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, SAN, on Wednesday addressed protesting workers in Lagos.

Advertisement

He said that the implementation of Neo-Liberal policies by the Federal Government would further impoverish Nigerians.

Falana who joined the protest of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) against petrol subsidy removal in Ikeja, noted that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank cannot help Nigeria.

Details to follow…