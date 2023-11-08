NLC Strike: ‘We Can’t Go Out’ — Imo Students Cry Out

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Students of the Imo State University have revealed their challenges following the dispute between the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and the Imo State Government under Governor Hope Uzodimma, saying tension in the state has prevented them from venturing out of the campus.

On Tuesday, November 7, THE WHISTLER reported that the NLC and Trade Union Congress (TUC) announced the immediate shutdown of all sectors in Imo state effective, November 8 over the assault on its president, Joe Ajaero.

However, findings by our correspondents revealed that IMSU is still in session despite being a member of the Academic Staff Union of the University, ASUU, an affiliate member of NLC.

In a chat with THE WHISTLER, a female student who spoke anonymously expressed her fears about the school shutting down and confirmed that despite being forced to stay indoors, they have had no access to water and electricity in the last seven days as tension due to heightened in the state over insecurity.

“We can’t go out freely, because you are not sure of where you will meet trouble,” said the student who also explained that it is exhausting to live in the state now.

Speaking further she said, “Exactly a week ago after the assault on the NLC president in the state, we have not had water or electricity, we buy pure water to bath, and some of our lectures are not holding because there is no light to power projectors for the classes.

“Also, with the university being a member of ASUU, we are not sure of the possibility of future lectures holding, currently we are having lectures, but we do not know how long it will last.”

Adaora Isreal, a 400L computer science student, told our correspondents that students are at the receiving end of the dispute between the NLC and the government.

“Most of our courses are projected, and it hasn’t been possible in the last week, and if we must have lectures it is theoretical, not practical, imagine teaching code or programming through theory” she

lamented to THE WHISTLER.

When asked if the school management was addressing the issues, she said, “Nobody has addressed anything, they just expect you to adapt to the new reality, there is no central generator powering light around the school, just individual generators for offices alone.

“It is hard for students in IMSU, and all this started on November 1.”

Despite IMSU being a member of ASUU, THE WHISTLER can confirm that lecturers in IMSU ignored the NLC’s declaration of indefinite shutdown of all sectors in the state.

ASUU Speaks

When THE WHISTLER contacted the President of ASUU, Osodeke Emmanuel, he disclosed that he had issued a directive to the school management for an immediate shutdown of the university.

He said, “We have directed them not to commence lecture, but to join the strike immediately. I don’t know why they are still operating, but I will get in touch with them immediately, I am on the road now.”

Recall that THE WHISTLER earlier reported that Ajaero accused the Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma and the former Commissioner of Police in the state, Ahmed Barde, of assault and kidnap.

Following the assault on Ajaero on November 1 in Owerri, the union listed conditions that must be met on or before November 8, 2023, by the federal government before the strike could be averted.

Out of the six demands of the Labour Union, only the removal of the Commissioner of Police CP Ahmed Barde has been implemented.