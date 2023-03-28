NLC Suspends Proposed Strike Over Naira Scarcity

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Leadership of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has called off their planned strike over the scarcity of naira notes scheduled to hold March 29.

The Congress president Joe Ajaero made this known at the end of their National Executive Council (NEC) meeting on Tuesday in Abuja.

The meeting had in attendance the Presidebt of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) Festus Osifo.

The WHISTLER earlier reported that Labour Minister Chris Ngige revealed that the union was to call of the strike today at the end of NEC meeting.

Ajaero after receiving briefings from its state councils in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) said that the congress decided to put on hold the planned stay-at-home directive issued to workers last week.

The comrade said the Union would resume the planned protest if naira notes become unavailable to Nigerians by the end of two weeks.

Osifo also corroborated Ajaero’s position, saying there was need to benchmark the government, not just concerning scarcity of cash but the challenges associated with fuel products and unending queues, including electricity tariffs.

Osifo said CBN had erred in eroding the confidence of the people regarding their monetary policy, hence they need to restore the confidence within the two weeks grace period.