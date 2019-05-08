NLC Takes Over Ngige’s Residence In Abuja

Advertisement

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has blocked the residence of the minister of labour and productivity, Chris Ngige, in the Asokoro area of Abuja, Federal capital territory.

The protesting labour union launched a barricade on Ngige’s apartment on Wednesday, May 8, over his alleged refusal to swear in Frank Kokori as the board chairman of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF).

Security personnel throwing stones at protesting NLC workers

The Ministry of Labour and Employment had through a statement announced the replacement of Comrade Frank Kokori with Austine Enajemo-Isere and his transfer to the Board of Michael Imodu National Institute of Labour Studies (MINLS) Ilorin.

“The approval for this exercise was given by the appropriate approving authority which is the President and duly communicated to the Ministry of Labour and Employment. This is also in line with the Act establishing the NSITF which confers such powers on the President on the recommendation of the Hon. Minister,” the ministry had said.

Following this announcement, the NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, had in a press conference, on Tuesday in Abuja, threatened to embark on protests against the minister accusing him of harbouring corrupt tendencies, nepotism and the intent of running the NSITF as a sole administrator.