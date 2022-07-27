NLC Takes Protest To NASS As Lawan Assures Of Speedy Resolution Of ASUU Strike

111 SHARES Share Tweet

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has continued its ongoing nationwide protest today, as members in Abuja took to the streets in solidarity with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) as well as other affiliate tertiary education unions which are currently on strike.

The NLC members, along with those from the other unions converged at the Unity Fountain and from there, they marched to the Ministry of Justice, and then to the Ministry of Education. Finally, they assembled inside the National Assembly, where they demanded an audience with the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan.

Lawan did not respond in person. Instead, he sent representatives to address the protesters on his behalf. He was represented by Senator Robert Boroffice and Senator Chukwuka Utazi.

The NLC President, Dr Ayuba Wabba then handed over a letter containing all the demands of the NLC and it’s affiliate unions to Senator Utazi who confirmed the receipt of the letter. Senator Utazi assured the protesters that the lawmakers would work hard to ensure the strike comes to an end.

” The NLC partnering with ASUU shows that it is in charge and the National Assembly has not been outside the decision to end the strike. It is not a welcome development in any country that schools are shut down.

“We want to tell you we are with you; the National Assembly will find a solution to this. We are going back to work harder so that all these things will end and everyone will be happy,” he said.

Also addressing the protesters, the House Committee Chair on Labour, Senator Mohammadu Ali Wudil, assured the protesters that the lawmakers would be meeting with NLC and the striking unions soon to find a lasting solution to the problems.

“We have agreed that as soon as possible, the chamber will bring the Ministers, the NLC, and NANS to be on the same table and provide a lasting solution to the problem. We are going to treat it as an emergency issue. I assure you we are equal to the task,” he said.

THE WHISTLER reported that the NLC President had earlier spoken at the Unity Fountain before the march to NASS began, saying that this was just the beginning of the struggle.

There was a heavy presence of security personnel including policemen and officers of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) deployed at the Unity Fountain.

The nationwide protest began yesterday with protesters hitting the streets in Kwara, Oyo, Lagos and Bayelsa.