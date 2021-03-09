NLC To Protest Against Minimum Wage Legislation On Wednesday

40 SHARES Share Tweet

The Nigeria Labour Congress said it will commence a nationwide protest on Wednesday, following alleged attempts by the National Assembly to remove the Minimum Wage from the Exclusive Legislative List to the Concurrent Legislative List.

The Congress, which had hinted on the proposed protest, said it would hold in the 36 states’ Houses of Assembly, following the House of Representatives debate to remove the minimum wage matters from the Exclusive to the Concurrent list.

The House of Reps had cited the inability of some governors to pay the current N30,000 minimum wage for the plan to remove the minimum wage from the exclusive list.

As contained in a circular addressed to all NLC state councils on Tuesday, the NLC urged the Councils to mobilise at least 1,000 workers to the State House of Assembly for a mass rally that is expected to hold simultaneously in the 36 states and the FCT.

It stated, “As you are aware, the congress at an emergency meeting of the National executive council held on 2Nd March 2021, resolved to hold a mass rally in protest of the proposed removal of the national minimum wage from the executive legislative list.

“To this effect, we request that you mobilise at least 1,000 workers to the State House of Assembly for a mass rally that is expected to hold simultaneously in the 36 states and the FCT. Take off is at 7am prompt.”

The circular which was signed by the Acting General Secretary, Ismail Bello stated that all state chairpersons of affiliates are expected to lead and identify with their members at the scheduled take off point.

The NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, said, “The NEC decided that there will be a national protest, commencing from March 10, 2021 in the Federal Capital Territory and especially to the National Assembly.

“The protest is to make a strong statement that Nigerian workers would not lie low and watch hard-fought rights, which are of global standards, bastardised by opportunistic and narrow-thinking politicians.”