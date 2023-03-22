NLC To Shut Down CBN Over Naira Scarcity

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigeria Labour Congress, (NLC) has announced that it would shut down the Central Bank of Nigeria over the current scarcity of cash.

The NLC President, Joe Ajaero revealed this while briefing newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja at the end of the Central Working Committee (CWC), meeting to review the seven-day ultimatum given to the Federal Government to make cash available to the people.

Ajaero had earlier given the FG a seven-day ultimatum to make cash available to Nigerians but said the government has not met its demands, stressing that the scarcity has caused untold hardship to the citizenry.

The seven days ultimatum was based on the current issue of fuel and naira scarcity in the country.

However, the congress said “We will be physically present in all the CBN offices nationwide,” and urged Nigerians to bear with the congress, as the action was meant to reduce the plight of Nigerians as a result of the cash crunch.

Also ahead of the event, the NLC has directed all the affiliate unions to begin the mobilization to ensure total compliance with the proposed shutdown of the apex bank.