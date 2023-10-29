NLC To Storm Imo On November 1 Over Poor Workers Welfare

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The President of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) Comrade Joe Ajaero, has ordered members to storm Imo State on Wednesday, November 1.

The decision is coming 10 days before the Governorship election in the state.

He revealed this while briefing journalists at the Labour House on Sunday in Abuja.

Ajaero accused the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, of neglecting workers’ welfare and violating the rights of the Nigerian workers in the state.

He also alleged that due to the hostile actions of the governor towards workers in the state, many of them have died because of the lack of payment of their salaries.

Recall that THE WHISTLER had earlier reported that NLC and the Imo state government have been at war regarding the treatment of workers in the state.

Speaking further Ajaero lamented the non-compliance with the national minimum wage by the state government while accusing Uzodimma of refusing to implement previous agreements, especially the accord reached on January 9, 2021.

Also, he said outstanding salary arrears of about 20 months have not been paid, 10,000 pensioners have been wrongly labelled as ghost pensioners resulting in over 22 months of unpaid pensions while about 11,000 workers have been labelled as ghost workers by the state.

He said the decision to storm the state is as a result of the refusal of Uzodimma to use social dialogue and collective bargaining to resolve the issues.