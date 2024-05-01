NLC, TUC Give FG Ultimatum To Reverse New Electricity Tariff

413 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), have appealed to the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) and Power Sector operators to reverse the increase in electricity tariff within one week.

President of the unions, Mr Joe Ajaero and Mr Fetus Osifo, made the call on Wednesday in a joint speech to mark the 2024 Workers’ Day in Abuja.

The duo expressed dissatisfaction over the epileptic power situation in the country which is affecting the economic growth of the country.

According to them, any nation incapable of effectively and efficiently managing its energy resources must face certain ruin.

“One of the pivotal factors constraining our nation is our glaring incompetence in managing this sector for the collective welfare of our citizens.

“Power, regardless of its source, remains paramount in kickstarting any economy, while oil and gas are indispensable for robust energy success in every country.”

They said it was absolutely critical for the government to collaborate with the people to establish frameworks that ensure energy works for all Nigerian.

According to the duo, the plight of the power sector remains unchanged over a decade after the privatisation of the sector.

“The reasons are glaringly evident. As long as those who sold the companies remain the buyers, Nigerians will continue to face formidable challenges in the power sector.

“It is unethical to force Nigerians to pay higher tariffs for non-existent electricity.

“Estimated billing is an extortion and a daylight robbery against Nigerians,” the duo said.