NLC, TUC May Picket FIRS Over Multiple Taxation

330 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

…Demands Immediate Stoppage Of Cybersecurity Levy

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) on Monday vowed to pay a courtesy visit to the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) over multiple taxations.

Advertisement

The NLC President, Joe Ajaero said this in Abuja at the picketing of Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Company (NERC) and electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) across the 36 federation states.

Ajaero said, “The tax is too much, the tax is more than what we earn. So, we can’t continue this way. There is an urgent need for all the taxable items to be reviewed.

“You can’t tax our housing allowance if you do it, you want us to live under the bridge; You can’t tax our transport allowance if you do it, you want us to trek to work; You can’t tax our medical allowance if you do it, you are telling us that when we are sick, we should die.

“So, this one is for the Federal Ireland Revenue Service (FIRS), very soon, we are going to pay a courtesy visit to them”.

Advertisement

The NLC boss also noted that the 4,000 megawatts Nigeria generated were insufficient to meet the Lagos State electricity demand.

“It is bad enough for you now to tell us that some Nigerians are bigger than others. It is bad enough for you to say some Nigerians will get 23 hours and others will get 2 hours.

“If they don’t know how to run the power sector if they are ignorant of what is happening globally in power, they should seek help.”

The Congress warned that it will not encourage the extortion of Nigerians by the federal government through any means.