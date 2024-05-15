NMA Laments Drug Shortages Caused By Exodus Of Pharmaceutical Companies

413 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has lamented the shortage of drugs following the exodus of pharmaceutical and multi-national companies from the country.

The medical association at a press conference, addressed by the newly elected NMA president, Dr Bala Muhammad Audu, Wednesday,in Abuja, appealed to the federal government to take urgent action to mitigate the impact of the exodus.

While expressing fears that the future of Nigerians to access essential medicines may not be guaranteed if urgent steps are not taken, the Association urged the government to ensure adequate investment in domestic pharmacy and other companies.

“The NMA notes the continuous exit of pharmaceutical giants from Nigeria due to the challenging business environment caused by the impact of naira devaluation and forex scarcity.

“This has resulted in drug shortages, geometric increases in the prices of drugs and job losses. The conference further noted that this exodus raises serious concerns about the future of access to essential medicines by millions of Nigerians,” it said.

Recall that NMA elected new officials at its 64th Annual General Conference and Delegates meeting,held at the Calabar International Convention Center, Summit Hills, in Cross River State from 5th to 12th May, 2024.

The theme of the Conference was “Reversing the Trend of Health Sector Brain Drain” and the Subtheme was “Euthanasia in Medical Practice”.

In the communique of the annual general meeting, the NMA expressed great worry over “violent” assault being meted on healthcare workers despite the tremendous efforts being made by them to deliver health care services to Nigerians.

It also frowned at the inability of the government to ensure the safe release of health workers still in captivity.

“The Conference is deeply worried that the spate of kidnappings, banditry, armed robbery and killing of innocent citizens in Nigeria, has reached alarming rates causing palpable fears among the citizens,” it said.

The NMA also expressed sadness over the increasing number of quacks apprehended over the past few months.

“Suffice to say that quackery has brought untold hardships to many Nigerians, in terms of attendant complications with deadly outcomes,” it said.

On the salaries and allowances of its members, the Communique stated, “The Annual General reviewed the level of progress made in clearing the backlog of salary arrears, implementation of the new hazard allowance, the review and implementation of the revised Medical Residency Training Act (MRTA) and other salary packages for doctors and other health workers in various NMA state branches.

“The conference was impressed with the various interventions of the Executive Governors of Ekiti, Rivers and Ebonyi states.

“The Conference also noted the level of progress made by other governors in clearing backlog of unpaid salaries and improving the wages of doctors and other Health workers in their states.”