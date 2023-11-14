‘NMA Not Under NLC/TUC’— Wuse General Hospital Ignores Strike Action

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Wuse General Hospital, Abuja has said it’s not part of the ongoing strike by the National Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress, TUC.

The Nigerian Medical Association chapter of the hospital told THE WHISTLER on Tuesday that the hospital is not under the NLC or TUC hence the continuous operation of the hospital.

The NLC and TUC and their affiliates began an industrial action on Tuesday.

The Labour unions directed their members to initiate a strike action from midnight of Tuesday (November 14) citing the Federal Government’s failure to meet it’s demands after the assault on NLC President Joe Ajaero on October 31 in Imo State.

At 10:30 am, when THE WHISTLER visited the hospital, it observed patients awaiting medical attention at the Hospital.

Doctors and other staff were carrying out their normal duties.

Staff and patients who spoke with our Correspondent said the strike was needless and they were happy the hospital did not join the strike.

Feelers from other hospitals across the Federal Capital Territory also showed lack of compliance.

Reacting, the President of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) Wuse General Hospital chapter, Dr. Uche Ojinmah, clarified that, “the NMA is not under the NLC/TUC,” explaining the reason for medical doctors’ non-compliance with the strike action.