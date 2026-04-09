NMA Poll: Candidate’s Disqualification Sparks Crisis

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The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) faces a looming internal crisis amid allegations of interference in its presidential election by powerful interests within the National Officers’ Committee.

Dr Ezoke Epoke, Chairman of the association in Cross River, disclosed this during an interaction with journalists on Thursday in Calabar, raising concerns over the credibility of the electoral process.

Epoke said the controversy centred on the disqualification of Dr Ofem Enang, a presidential contender, which had sparked widespread concern among members and stakeholders of the association nationwide.

Enang, a former Second Vice President and State Chairman, was disqualified from contesting for the association’s top leadership position. NAN also reports that the association’s election is scheduled to hold in Kano during its Annual Delegates Meeting from April 26 to May 3, 2026.

Epoke described the disqualification as unconstitutional and capable of causing unrest and disunity within the association, warning that it could undermine confidence in the electoral process.

He said stakeholders had criticised the decision as biased and illogical, describing it as a threat to the democratic principles guiding the association’s electoral system.

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According to him, the association’s constitution outlines clear eligibility and nomination procedures and does not empower the National Officers’ Committee to disqualify candidates under any circumstance.

He argued that administrative requirements, including multiple curriculum vitae and passport photographs, could not override constitutional provisions governing eligibility for contesting elective positions within the association.

“This development has heightened tensions across branches, with many doctors alleging attempts to impose a preferred candidate, thereby undermining due process and weakening institutional integrity,” he said.

Epoke called on past presidents and elders of the profession to intervene and restore credibility, warning that continued interference could fragment the association along political and sectional lines.

He added that the crisis came amid concerns over brain drain, industrial disputes, and policy inconsistencies affecting the health sector, which could weaken the association’s national influence.

Also speaking, Prof. Ofem Enang, a presidential aspirant, described his disqualification as arbitrary, alleging it was driven by vested interests opposed to a transparent and competitive electoral process.

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He said his nomination was duly submitted and acknowledged but he was later listed among disqualified candidates over alleged incomplete documentation by the electoral authorities. Enang warned that if internal dispute resolution mechanisms failed, affected parties might seek constitutional and lawful means to challenge the decision and seek redress.

He added that the presidency was zoned to the South-South, noting that denying his candidacy could disenfranchise Cross River and set a dangerous precedent for future elections.

“In the light of this, I demand immediate reversal of this unconstitutional action and my reinstatement as a duly nominated candidate,” he said, urging strict adherence to electoral provisions.

However, the association’s President, Prof. Bala Audu, told NAN that disqualified candidates failed to meet constitutional requirements, including valid licences and complete documentation.

According to him, the electoral committee conducts elections while the secretariat handles submissions, adding that allegations must be substantiated by those making claims against the process.