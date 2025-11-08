NMA Raises Alarm Over Doctor Held In Kidnappers’ Den For 16 Days

533 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Nigerian Medical Association, FCT Chapter (NMA FCT), has raised an alarm over the continued captivity of one of its members, Dr. Chinonye Vera Nwachukwu, who has been held in a kidnappers’ den for 16 days.

According to a statement signed by the Association’s chairman Dr.Ayogu Emeka, on Saturday, the young medical graduate was abducted on October 21, 2025, while on her way to Garki Specialist Hospital.

The kidnappers have demanded a ransom of N38m, threatening to harm Chinonye if law enforcement agencies intervene.

“Despite reporting the matter the day it occurred to security agencies, including the DSS FCT Command, Commissioner of Police FCT Command and the Minister of the FCT, the kidnappers refused to let the family communicate with or see Dr. Chinonye Nwachukwu.

“Their last communication was three days after her abduction, and her condition remains unknown,” the statement said.

It added that although the family paid an initial amount as demanded, the kidnappers reneged on their promise to let Chinonye speak with her father.

The NMA FCT condemned the kidnapping, expressing deep concern for Chinonye’s well-being.

The association has urged security agents to intensify efforts to secure her immediate release, warning that all doctors will be left with no choice but to down tools or stage a peaceful protest if Chinonye is not released unconditionally and immediately.

The association noted that Chinonye’s father had made significant sacrifices, selling personal belongings to fund her education in Ukraine, making her abduction even more distressing.

The NMA FCT appreciated the efforts of security agents so far, but emphasised that more needs to be done to secure Dr. Chinonye’s release.