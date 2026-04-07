NMA Rejects Blessing CEO Cancer Claim

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Blessing CEO is at the centre of a growing controversy over her alleged stage four cancer diagnosis, as the doctor whose name appeared on the viral report has publicly denied issuing the document.

The development comes amid heightened scrutiny over the authenticity of the medical result she had earlier presented while announcing her battle with breast cancer.

In a press statement released by the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) Delta State branch, Dr Odigwe clarified that he never diagnosed Blessing, the CEO, and did not author any medical report in her name.

According to the statement, the physician also refuted claims that he resides in Enugu, noting that he is based in Asaba.

The clarification has raised fresh concerns about the credibility of the viral document, which had already been under public scrutiny. The association further alleged that the medical report paraded by Blessing CEO had been altered and originally belonged to another patient, identified as Mbara Deborah.

The NMA urged relevant authorities to take necessary steps to prevent members of the public from being misled, adding that the matter has moved beyond online speculation and now requires formal attention.

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The situation took another turn during an interview on Arise TV, where Nigerian medical doctor Dr Adefunke Arowolo challenged Blessing CEO’s claims.

During the programme, Blessing reportedly presented the same medical document that had earlier gone viral online. However, unknown to her, the doctor on the show had already contacted the physician whose name appeared on the report. The revelation strengthened claims that the document circulating online may not belong to the influencer.

The resurfacing of the same report also aligns with allegations from a family currently pursuing legal action, claiming the result belongs to their daughter, Mbara Deborah.

Before the latest developments, Blessing CEO had emotionally opened up about battling stage four breast cancer. In an Instagram video, she told followers she was tired of being strong and admitted she was scared as she navigated what she described as a difficult health challenge.