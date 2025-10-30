NMDPRA Seeks Decentralization Of Nigeria’s Downstream Market

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has called on investors in the oil and gas industry to diversify operations and expand beyond the South-South and South-West regions of the country.

The Authority said the northern region, with its vast population and growing demand for energy, presents huge opportunities essential for Nigeria’s energy growth and economic balance.

Prof. Zainab Gobir, Executive Director, Economic Regulation and Strategic Planning (ERSP) at NMDPRA, made the appeal during the OTL Africa Downstream Energy Week 2025 on Thursday in Lagos.

According to her, investors must rethink their business models and explore opportunities across all geopolitical zones to ensure equitable participation and sustainable energy access nationwide.

“The numbers exist across all regions; not just in the South.

”Population and available volumes in other regions matter, and companies must model their operations around this reality to optimise margins and logistics,” he said.

Gobir disclosed that the authority was leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) and data analytics to enhance transparency, efficiency, and investor engagement across Nigeria’s midstream and downstream oil and gas sectors.

“We are deploying AI for data collection and integrating it into our operations.

“We are taking feedback from Nigerians to identify bottlenecks and improve regulatory performance.

“Soon, consumers will be able to see pricing data in real time and choose the retail outlets they prefer,” she said.

Gobir added that the Authority has automated key regulatory processes to improve operational efficiency, compliance monitoring, and customer experience.

“We have digitised most of our processes and activated customer platforms that follow all necessary licensing and qualification procedures.

“Through predictive and regression analysis, we can now understand the peculiarities of each oil and gas segment and respond proactively.”

According to Gobir, the authority is developing a comprehensive data bank to give operators access to real-time market information and business intelligence.

“Our goal is to make data accessible. We are working on a platform where operators can track market trends and make informed business decisions.

“We have also automated our investment portal where prospective investors can register and join monthly roundtables to explore new opportunities in the sector.”

Gobir revealed that the Authority’s consumer experience platform has also been automated to allow the public to directly report market issues and engage with regulators.

Speaking on the impact of technology on regulation, Gobir described automation as inevitable, warning that operators who failed to adopt AI-driven systems risk being left behind.

“Automation is now a necessity. AI is not here to replace people but to enhance monitoring and improve accountability. It is a tool to help scale the market and drive sustainable growth,” she explained.

She said that Nigeria’s downstream market was both data-driven and population-driven, noting that taxation, logistics, and market reach depend heavily on accurate demographic and operational data.

“Taxation is not only about the amount paid but also about the volume and reach of operations.

“Understanding population dynamics helps determine how far products like petrol and gas can go efficiently,” she added.

Gobir noted that the NMDPRA was evolving from a traditional regulator into a business enabler, and supporting small and medium-sized operators to scale up through technology and data access.

“We are helping MSMEs connect with customers.

”For instance, in the LPG sector, when operators provide their data, it allows consumers to locate the nearest LPG depot through our portal, (thus) increasing visibility, compliance, and business growth,” she said.

The Executive Director announced that NMDPRA was opening its systems to third-party data integration to foster inclusivity and improve market intelligence.

“We are now accepting third-party data to strengthen our automated system and ensure better market monitoring and inclusiveness,” Gobir said.

She reiterated the commitment of NMDPRA to promoting transparency, innovation, and regional equity in the downstream oil and gas industry as part of Nigeria’s broader push towards sustainable energy development.