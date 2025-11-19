Nnadozie Retains Goalkeeper Of The Year Award

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Super Falcons goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie retained the CAF Goalkeeper of the year award at the 2025 CAF Awards on Wednesday in Morocco.

The Brighton goalkeeper, who played a pivotal role in leading the Super Falcons to an historic 10th WAFCON trophy in July won the award for the third consecutive time.

She fought off competition from Morocco and AS FAR’s Khadija Er-Rmichi and Andile Dlamini of South Africa and Mamelodi Sundowns to win the award.

She became the first goalkeeper to win the prestigious award three times in a row.

Morocco’s Yassine Bounou won the men’s Goalkeeper of the Year award.

It was a heartbreaking moment for Flamingos and Bayelsa Queens forward Shakirat Moshood as she missed out on the Women’s Young Player of the Year award to Doha El Madani of Morocco.

The Super Falcons were named the Women’s team of the year after winning their 10th WAFCON title in Morocco.

Nigeria fought back from a 2-0 deficit to earn an impressive 3-2 win over hosts Morocco in the final to win the trophy.

Morocco and PSG defender Achraf Hakimi was named 2025 African men’s Player of the Year.

He pipped Mohammed Salah, and Victor Osimhen to Africa’s top award after a successful year with PSG, leading the French club to an historic treble last season.

In the women’s category Morocco’s Ghizlane Chebbak beat Super Falcons captain to the player of the year award.

Morocco also won both the men and women Young Player award while Yassine Bounou picked up the men’s Goalkeeper of the Year.

The National Team of the Year went to Morocco’s U-20 men after they won the FIFA World Cup.

According to a statement on the CAF website, the awards recognise the impact of players and coaches from Africa and their performance across global football during the period from January 6 to October 15, 2025.

CAF revealed that a panel of experts, including members of the CAF Technical & Development Committee, experienced coaches, CAF Legends, and selected media representatives, selected 10 nominees for each category, considering performances across all competitions.

Full List of 2025CAF Award Winners

Player of the Year (Men): Achraf Hakimi

Player of the Year (Women): Ghizlane Chebbak

Goalkeeper of the Year (Men): Yassine Bounou

Goalkeeper of the Year (Women): Chiamaka Nnadozie

Youth Player of the Year (Men): Othmane Maamma

Women’s Youth Player of the Year: Doha El Madani

Interclub Player of the Year: Ibrahim Mayele

Women’s Interclub Player of the Year: Shamirah Nabbadda

Coach of the Year (Men): Bubista

Club of the Year (Men): Pyramids FC

Team of the Year (Men): Morocco National Under-20 Football Team

Team of the Year (Women): Nigeria Women’s National Football Team

Goal of the Year: Clement Mizize

Referee of the Year (Men): Omar Abdulkadir Artan

Referee of the Year (Women): Liban Abdulrazack

Women’s Referee of the Year: Shamirah Nabbadda

CAF Women’s Assistant Referee of the Year: Tabara Moodji

CAF Assistant Referee of the Year (Men): Liban Abdulrazack