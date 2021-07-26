Nnamdi Kanu: Aba Traders Shutdown Markets, Businesses Open In Umuahia

By Iro Oliver Stanley

Traders in Aba, Abia State have shut down all markets in the city in solidarity with the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, whose trial resumes today, Monday.

Shops in Aba, which is the commercial nerve of the state, were all locked up this morning.

The traders said Kanu’s trial is more important than whatever gains they would be making today.

Ifeanyi, one of the traders who spoke to THE WHISTLER, said they were unhappy with the trial.

” Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s trial will caused more harm to Nigeria economy than good,” he said.

Kanu, an indigene of the state, is standing trial on charges of treason, among others.

Checks by our correspondent also show that Umuahia, the state capital, is calm and business activities going on without disruption as security personnel are stationed in strategic locations.

